You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Masters of Sex’ Creator Michelle Ashford Inks Overall Deal With FX

By

TV Reporter

Joe's Most Recent Stories

View All
Michelle Ashford
CREDIT: Courtesy of FX

Michelle Ashford has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the company announced Thursday.

“We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Her storytelling skills have made her one of the most in-demand writers and producers in the business and we look forward to working together on new projects.”

Ashford created, executive produced and wrote for the Showtime drama “Masters of Sex,” which ended last year after four seasons. She also wrote for the HBO mini-series “The Pacific” and “John Adams.” She was nominated for an Emmy for her work on “The Pacific.” She currently serves as co-executive producer and writer on the TV mini-series “Lewis and Clark.” Ashford is also adapting Ben Macintyre’s “Operation Mincemeat” as a feature film with John Madden attached to direct, and Brendan Koerner’s “The Skies Belong To Us” for New Regency.

She is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler.

The news of Ashford’s overall deal comes on the heels of FX also signing Stephen Glover, writer-producer on “Atlanta” and brother of Donald Glover, to a similar deal.

More TV

  • NCIS Ratings CBS

    CBS Reduces Staff in Network, Syndication Groups

    Michelle Ashford has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the company announced Thursday. “We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. […]

  • David Hornsby, Blake Anderson to Write,

    David Hornsby, Blake Anderson to Write, Star in Family Comedy in Development at CBS

    Michelle Ashford has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the company announced Thursday. “We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. […]

  • Lifetime's Corey Feldman-Corey Haim Movie Sets

    Lifetime's Corey Feldman-Corey Haim Movie Sets Premiere Date, First Trailer (Watch)

    Michelle Ashford has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the company announced Thursday. “We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. […]

  • Morgan Freeman and Lori McCreary The

    Lori McCreary Learned How to Pivot Early. Then She Met Morgan Freeman

    Michelle Ashford has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the company announced Thursday. “We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. […]

  • The Crown Will and Grace The

    Golden Globe 2017 Predictions: What TV Shows and Stars Will Score Nominations?

    Michelle Ashford has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the company announced Thursday. “We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. […]

  • YouTube Hires EMEA Originals Chief From

    YouTube Hires EMEA Originals Chief From Disney

    Michelle Ashford has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the company announced Thursday. “We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad