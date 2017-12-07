‘Masters of Sex’ Creator Michelle Ashford Inks Overall Deal With FX

Michelle Ashford has signed an overall production deal with FX Productions, the company announced Thursday.

“We admire Michelle’s ability to create great TV across so many different genres and know she will be a tremendous addition to the FX Networks creative team,” said Nick Grad, co-president of original programming for FX Networks and FX Productions. “Her storytelling skills have made her one of the most in-demand writers and producers in the business and we look forward to working together on new projects.”

Ashford created, executive produced and wrote for the Showtime drama “Masters of Sex,” which ended last year after four seasons. She also wrote for the HBO mini-series “The Pacific” and “John Adams.” She was nominated for an Emmy for her work on “The Pacific.” She currently serves as co-executive producer and writer on the TV mini-series “Lewis and Clark.” Ashford is also adapting Ben Macintyre’s “Operation Mincemeat” as a feature film with John Madden attached to direct, and Brendan Koerner’s “The Skies Belong To Us” for New Regency.

She is repped by CAA and attorney Michael Gendler.

The news of Ashford’s overall deal comes on the heels of FX also signing Stephen Glover, writer-producer on “Atlanta” and brother of Donald Glover, to a similar deal.