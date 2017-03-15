In today’s TV News Roundup, “My Little Pony” and Aziz Ansari’s “Master of None” get premiere dates for their upcoming seasons, Hailey Baldwin and Method Man get a hosting gig on James Corden’s celebrity rap battle show, Disney Junior renews “The Lion Guard,” and more.

DATES

Thanks to Aziz Ansari‘s Instagram and Twitter, fans know to save the date for the May 12 Season 2 premiere of his Emmy-winning Netflix original series “Master of None.” Ansari created the show with Alan Yang, and the two serve as executive producers alongside Michael Schur, Dave Becky, David Miner and Igor Srubshchik. Universal Television produces. Watch a teaser for the new season of “Master of None” below:

Everyone’s favorite magical horses are back April 15 at 11:30 a/10:30c as “My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic” returns to Discovery Family. The premiere will consist of two back-to-back episodes, titled “Celestial Advice” and “All Bottled Up,” launching the animated series ‘seventh season. Also in store this season are guest spots from William Shatner (“Star Trek”) and Felicia Day (“Supernatural,” “Buffy the Vampire Slayer”) later on in the summer.

CASTING

TBS‘s newest comedic music series “Drop the Mic” from executive producers James Corden, Ben Winston and Jensen Karp will feature musician Method Man and supermodel Hailey Baldwin as hosts/emcees. “Drop the Mic” continues the popular segment from Corden’s “The Late Late Show,” which pits four celebrities against one other in a rap battle. “Drop the Mic,” produced for TBS by CBS Television Studios and Fulwell 73, launches on TBS on May 2 at 10/9c.

David Arquette will play himself in an upcoming episode of the second season of Showtime’s comedy series “Dice,” starring Andrew Dice Clay as a fictionalized version of himself. Last season’s guest stars included Natasha Leggero, Lorraine Bracco, Adrien Brody, Michael Rapaport, Wayne Newton, Criss Angel, and Rita Rudner.

RENEWALS

Disney Junior has renewed “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” and ordered a third season of “The Lion Guard.” “Mickey” is a madcap car-racing adventure series for preschoolers that takes Mickey Mouse and his pals Minnie, Pluto, Goofy, Daisy, and Donald, along with their unique transforming vehicles, on humorous high-spirited races around the globe and in Hot Dog Hills. Season 2 of “The Lion Guard” will debut this summer and feature new guest star voices that include former “Hamilton” star Renée Elise Goldsberry and “Game of Thrones” actor Kristofer Hivju.

DEALS

PBS has inked a deal with Canadian studio Breakthrough Entertainment to air the next two installments of the “Anne of Green Gables” trilogy, bringing “The Good Stars” and “Fire & Dew” to American audiences. The move follows PBS’ successful primetime premiere of L.M. Montgomery’s “Anne of Green Gables” last Thanksgiving.

EXECUTIVES

Fuse Media has hired Gino Marliani as chief people officer, a new position for the multiplatform media Latino and multicultural brand. In the role, Marliani will focus on the company’s digital growth initiatives culture and talent. Reporting to Fuse Media President and CEO Michael Schwimmer in Los Angeles, Marliani will also oversee the company’s different people practices. He most recently served as group VP of strategy and operations at Discovery Studios, where he spent the last 15 years.

IMG has hired Laura Andrews as its new VP of scripted programming, IMG Media. Her responsibilities will include selling scripted programming within IMG’s sales team located in 25 countries and finding acquisition and investment opportunities for IMG’s entertainment sales division. In addition, Andrews will work to expand IMG’s producer relationships in the U.K. and Europe, as she’ll be based out of IMG’s London office. Andrews will report to head of entertainment sales and partnerships Gary Marenzi and WME|IMG partner Chris Rice.

Entertainment One (eOne) has appointed Julia Silverton its new SVP of development, alternative programming at eOne Television. She’ll lead all development efforts for the company’s growing alternative programming from her base in Los Angeles.

