Mary J. Blige on How Her ‘Mudbound’ Director Helped Her Embrace Her Beauty

By
Matt Fernandez

Staff Writer

Matt's Most Recent Stories

View All

Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s Emmy Award-winning show “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is approaching its seventh season, bringing together some of the biggest stars for conversations about their perspectives on their latest works.

Actresses Mary J. Blige and Salma Hayek, who star in “Mudbound” and “Beatriz at Dinner” respectively, sat together at the studio and discussed how their latest movies influenced their perceptions of body image.

Blige said that the role of Florence in “Mudbound” came to her at a point of insecurity and low self-esteem, which caused her to initially resist when director Dee Rees called for her to strip off her makeup and other beauty accessories for the role. However, Blige eventually decided trust Rees and found that the experience allowed her to let go of her preoccupations and embrace her inner beauty, and that the sense of surrender was therapeutic.

“I didn’t really realize that I was hanging onto so many things of the world that made me feel beautiful. I was fighting for fingernails, and fighting for wigs and things like that. And I just didn’t wanna strip down, because I just was afraid,” Blige said. “Once I trusted [Rees] and let Florence live, she really liberated me. She really opened me up to my own inner beauty for real. Not what I thought I’d learn, but really truly who I am. And that none of this matters, you know?”

Related

Hayek, however, had quite the opposite experience. The actress noted that her character did not put on makeup and wore an unflattering wig, and though director Miguel Arteta thought he would have to push her to transform for the role, she was excited to change her appearance.

“I was so excited not to look good. Because for me, it was liberating not to have to look good,” she said. “This woman has nothing to do with the way she looks. And I just loved it. I just felt really comfortable and happy to not have this burden that most women have to have, of having to look good.”

Hayek said that the role helped her realize that she did not have to try to be beautiful for anyone but herself, and Blige added that her experience playing Florence helped her accept the little details about herself, like the texture of her hair. Hayek summed up both of their experiences with some words of encouragement, saying that “there’s nothing sexier in this world than talent. And that can last forever.”

The seventh season of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” will air from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. on PBS SoCal KOCE.

More TV

  • Packers Steelers Sunday Night Football ratings

    TV Ratings: 'Sunday Night Football' Rises Slight for Easy Sunday Win

    Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s Emmy Award-winning show “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is approaching its seventh season, bringing together some of the biggest stars for conversations about their perspectives on their latest works. Actresses Mary J. Blige and Salma Hayek, who star in “Mudbound” and “Beatriz at Dinner” respectively, sat together at the studio and discussed how their latest […]

  • Mary J. Blige Salma Hayek Actors

    Mary J. Blige on How Her 'Mudbound' Director Helped Her Embrace Her Beauty

    Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s Emmy Award-winning show “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is approaching its seventh season, bringing together some of the biggest stars for conversations about their perspectives on their latest works. Actresses Mary J. Blige and Salma Hayek, who star in “Mudbound” and “Beatriz at Dinner” respectively, sat together at the studio and discussed how their latest […]

  • Sam Kiley Jumps to CNN from

    Sam Kiley Jumps to CNN from Sky News

    Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s Emmy Award-winning show “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is approaching its seventh season, bringing together some of the biggest stars for conversations about their perspectives on their latest works. Actresses Mary J. Blige and Salma Hayek, who star in “Mudbound” and “Beatriz at Dinner” respectively, sat together at the studio and discussed how their latest […]

  • eOne Taking Ruth Ware Thriller ‘The

    eOne Taking Ruth Ware Thriller ‘The Lying Game’ to TV

    Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s Emmy Award-winning show “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is approaching its seventh season, bringing together some of the biggest stars for conversations about their perspectives on their latest works. Actresses Mary J. Blige and Salma Hayek, who star in “Mudbound” and “Beatriz at Dinner” respectively, sat together at the studio and discussed how their latest […]

  • Federation, Empreinte Digitale Team on Genre

    Federation, Empreinte Digitale Team on Genre Label

    Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s Emmy Award-winning show “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is approaching its seventh season, bringing together some of the biggest stars for conversations about their perspectives on their latest works. Actresses Mary J. Blige and Salma Hayek, who star in “Mudbound” and “Beatriz at Dinner” respectively, sat together at the studio and discussed how their latest […]

  • NBC Universal

    NBCUniversal to Take Full Control of DreamWorks Channel in Asia

    Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s Emmy Award-winning show “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is approaching its seventh season, bringing together some of the biggest stars for conversations about their perspectives on their latest works. Actresses Mary J. Blige and Salma Hayek, who star in “Mudbound” and “Beatriz at Dinner” respectively, sat together at the studio and discussed how their latest […]

  • Studiocanal Signs Licensing Deal With Hulu

    Studiocanal Signs Licensing Deal With Hulu

    Variety and PBS SoCal KOCE’s Emmy Award-winning show “Variety Studio: Actors on Actors” is approaching its seventh season, bringing together some of the biggest stars for conversations about their perspectives on their latest works. Actresses Mary J. Blige and Salma Hayek, who star in “Mudbound” and “Beatriz at Dinner” respectively, sat together at the studio and discussed how their latest […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad