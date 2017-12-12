‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Renewed for Season 2

Frank Castle will be back to fight another day.

Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season.

“The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner Steve Lightfoot’s sharp, conscious storytelling, ‘The Punisher’ approaches the high points of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ by introducing a damaged, deadly character and telling his story as one piece of an unjust whole.”

Bernthal told Variety that he’d resisted signing on for the show. “Fully candid, being part of a superhero franchise was not something that I really had an ambition towards; it wasn’t really on my radar,” he says. But he was convinced after taking part in “Marvel’s Daredevil,” which first introduced his character.

Season one of “Marvel’s The Punisher” was executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot (“Hannibal”), Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage”) and Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s head of TV. “Marvel’s The Punisher” is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

The cast of the first season included Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“Girls”), Deborah Ann Woll (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “True Blood”), Ben Barnes (“Westworld”), Amber Rose Revah (“Emerald City”), Michael Nathanson (“The Knick”), Jaime Ray Newman (“Bates Motel”), Jason R Moore (“A Lonely Place for Dying”), Daniel Webber (“11.22.63”) and Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”).

There are currently six Marvel series in Netflix’s lineup; along with “The Punisher,” there’s “The Defenders,” “Jessica Jones,” “Daredevil,” “Iron First,” and “Luke Cage.” The long-awaited second season of “Jessica Jones” was just announced for March 8, 2018.