‘Marvel’s The Punisher’ Renewed for Season 2

By
Debra Birnbaum

Executive Editor, TV

Debra's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Netflix

Frank Castle will be back to fight another day.

Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season.

The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner Steve Lightfoot’s sharp, conscious storytelling, ‘The Punisher’ approaches the high points of ‘Marvel’s Jessica Jones’ by introducing a damaged, deadly character and telling his story as one piece of an unjust whole.”

Bernthal told Variety that he’d resisted signing on for the show. “Fully candid, being part of a superhero franchise was not something that I really had an ambition towards; it wasn’t really on my radar,” he says. But he was convinced after taking part in “Marvel’s Daredevil,” which first introduced his character.

Season one of “Marvel’s The Punisher” was executive produced by showrunner Steve Lightfoot (“Hannibal”), Jim Chory (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “Marvel’s Jessica Jones,” “Marvel’s Luke Cage”) and Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s head of TV. “Marvel’s The Punisher” is produced by Marvel Television in association with ABC Studios for Netflix.

The cast of the first season included Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“Girls”), Deborah Ann Woll (“Marvel’s Daredevil,” “True Blood”), Ben Barnes (“Westworld”), Amber Rose Revah (“Emerald City”), Michael Nathanson (“The Knick”), Jaime Ray Newman (“Bates Motel”), Jason R Moore (“A Lonely Place for Dying”), Daniel Webber (“11.22.63”) and Paul Schulze (“Nurse Jackie”).

There are currently six Marvel series in Netflix’s lineup; along with “The Punisher,” there’s “The Defenders,” “Jessica Jones,” “Daredevil,” “Iron First,” and “Luke Cage.” The long-awaited second season of “Jessica Jones” was just announced for March 8, 2018.

 

More TV

  • Marvel's The Punisher Renewed for Season

    'Marvel's The Punisher' Renewed for Season 2

    Frank Castle will be back to fight another day. Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season. “The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner […]

  • Sonia Saraiya's Top 25 Shows of

    Sonia Saraiya's Top 25 Shows of 2017

    Frank Castle will be back to fight another day. Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season. “The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner […]

  • Nick Stoller

    Nick Stoller Inks Multi-Year Overall Deal With Sony Pictures Television

    Frank Castle will be back to fight another day. Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season. “The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner […]

  • Netflix, Dreamworks Partner 'Trolls,' 'Boss Baby'

    Netflix, Dreamworks Partner for Six Animated Shows in 2018, Including 'Trolls,' 'Boss Baby' Series

    Frank Castle will be back to fight another day. Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season. “The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner […]

  • CW - EA MADDEN NFL 18

    CW, EA Team on 'Madden NFL 18' eSports 'Survivor'-Style Special for TV

    Frank Castle will be back to fight another day. Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season. “The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner […]

  • Facebook - tv academy emmys 2017

    70th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards Date Announced

    Frank Castle will be back to fight another day. Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season. “The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner […]

  • Homeland Season 6 finale

    'Homeland' Season 7 Sets Premiere Date, Drops First Trailer

    Frank Castle will be back to fight another day. Netflix has announced the renewal of “Marvel’s The Punisher” for a second season. “The Punisher” received mixed reviews for its first season, which premiered Nov. 17. But Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya praised it, writing, “Thanks to Jon Berthal’s seamless performance as the non-superpowered vigilante Frank Castle and showrunner […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2017 Penske Media Corporation

ad