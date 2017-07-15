‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Disney XD Series Rounds Out Cast, Gets Premiere Date

Marvel announced the cast and premiere date for its new animated series “Marvel’s Spider-Man” during the the comic giant’s panel at D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif., on Friday.

The show, premiering Aug. 19 on Disney XD, takes a fresh look at Peter Parker as the superhero gets accepted into Horizon High, a high school for brilliant young scientific minds. He struggles to balance his social life while hiding his secret identity from his classmates while using his alter ego to take on supervillains.

“Marvel’s Spider-Man” voice cast includes Robbie Daymond (“Bread Winners”) as Spider-Man, Patton Oswalt as Uncle Ben, Max Mittelman (“Transformers: Robots in Disguise”) as Harry Osborn, Nadji Jeter (“Jessie”) as Miles Morales, and Alastair Duncan (“The Batman”) as Vulture.

A scene that screened during the D23 panel on Friday showed Spidey fighting with his Venom suit. “This is like some invasion of the body-grabbers. Get off me, you gooey goblin,” he yells.

The creative team includes executive producers Alan Fine, Dan Buckley, Joe Quesada, Jeph Loeb, Cort Lane, and Eric Radomski, with Stan Lee and Stephen Wacker as co-executive producers.

Marvel also shared news about “Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout” during the D23 Expo panel. The show, starring Will Friedle (“Boy Meets World”), Trevor Devall (“Johnny Test”), Vanessa Marshall (“Star Wars Rebels”), David Sobolov (“Transformers: Prime”), and Kevin Michael Richardson (“The Cleveland Show”), is returning for its third season on Disney XD.

The panel also teased that the animated Spider-Man and Guardians shows are connected in some way, but will not be intertwined in the near future.

Marvel also announced its partnership with the Lego Group on the new animated special “Lego Marvel Super Heroes — Guardians of the Galaxy: The Thanos Threat.” The platform and release date have not been revealed.

