The TV adaptation of Marvel’s “New Warriors” has been given a straight-to-series order at Freeform, Marvel announced Wednesday. The series will mark Marvel’s first live action scripted comedy show.

The network has ordered ten 30-minute episodes slated to debut in 2018. The series is about six young people with powers living and working together. They want to make a difference in the world, even if their powers are not quite as impressive as those of The Avengers. They will have to learn to use their abilities to help people while also struggling with growing up.

The series will feature fan-favorite Squirrel Girl, a.k.a Doreen Green. She is confident and has the powers of a squirrel, meaning she’s acrobatic, can fight and talk to other squirrels. Her most important trait is that she has faith in people and teaches them to believe in themselves.

This is the second Marvel series order at Freeform. The network also has Marvel’s “Cloak & Dagger” underway, which will star Aubrey Joseph and Olivia Holt.

“’Marvel’s New Warriors’ have always been fan favorites and now particularly with the addition of Squirrel Girl, they are Marvel Television favorites as well,” said Marvel’s head of television and series executive producer Jeph Loeb. “After the amazing experience we’ve had with Freeform on ‘Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger’ we can’t think of a better place for our young heroes.”

The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios. Loeb will executive produce along with Jim Chory.