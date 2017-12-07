TV News Roundup: Marvel Launches ‘Marvel Rising’ Animation Franchise

In today’s roundup, Marvel launches a new animation franchise, the New York Television Festival moves to a summer date, and more.

LAUNCHES

Marvel has announced the launch of “Marvel Rising,” a multi-platform animation franchise featuring the next generation of Marvel heroes. The program will launch next year with six digital shorts–each four minutes long– that spotlight Spider-Gwen with her new secret moniker, Ghost-Spider. A feature-length film, “Marvel Rising: Secret Warriors,” will premiere later in 2018 and follow new characters and old favorites as they join forces to defeat evil. Marvel has also released a video, viewable below, that introduces the characters and voice actors behind the new franchise.

Syfy is launching Syfy Wire’s first Snapchat show, “Geekly.” Hosted by Andre Meadows and Whitney Moore, “Geekly” revolves around the biggest genre news and events each week. “Geekly” premieres its eight-week run today; new episodes, each running three to five minutes, will premiere on Thursdays at 6 a.m. EST on Snapchat’s Discover page. Previously released episodes will be available via Snapchat’s Search feature.

FESTIVALS

For its 14th anniversary, the New York Television Festival has moved the event, which is usually scheduled for late October, to the summer in order to align with the start of the TV buying season and maximize potential for officially-selected projects and creators. The festival’s next edition is set to take place the week of July 15. NYTVF has also announced the launch of flagship pilot and script initiatives for 2018. As it grows its core programs– the Independent Pilot Competition, NYTVF Scripts, and NYTVF Connect– NYTVF’s accredited industry participants will have exclusive early access to official selections from the pilot and script competitions following the upfronts.

PaleyFest LA has selected the first three series for its 35th anniversary event, which will take place at the Dolby Theatre from March 16-25, 2018. “Stranger Things,” “The Good Doctor,” and “Will and Grace” are the festival’s first selections. The full program schedule will be announced on January 9, 2018.

FIRST LOOKS

The official trailer for the Starz original limited series “Howards End” has been released; watch it below. Starz has also announced that the series will premiere in April 2018. “Howards End,” based on the novel by E.M Forster, marks the first TV adaptation from Oscar-winning screenwriter Kenneth Lonergan and stars Hayley Atwell, Philippa Coulthard, Matthew Macfadyen, and Tracey Ullman.

SPECIALS

Pat Boone Enterprises and Carpe Diem Group LLC have announced “The 70th Anniversary of Israel Concert and Television Special Presented by Pat Boone and Friends.” Boone is set to host the event, which will be taped live on May 13, 2018 at the historic Caesarea Maritima Amphitheater in Israel. The show will feature performances by Boone, celebrity friends, and esteemed musical performers including the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra. Famous faces and political leaders from around the world will speak at the event and partake in the celebration of Israel’s 70th anniversary.

ADVOCACY

“The Young and the Restless” has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association on an ongoing storyline about the disease, which the character of Dina (Marla Adams) was diagnosed with in an episode earlier this year. In the episode airing Friday, Dec. 8, Dina’s daughter faces reality when she recognizes that her mother does not remember the time they spent together earlier in the day. After the episode, a “CBS Cares” PSA will run featuring Peter Bergman, who plays Dina’s son, urging viewers to refer to the Alzheimer’s Association website for useful information.