The full cast has been set for “Marvel’s Inhumans,” which will premiere this fall with an eight-episode season on ABC, and a special two-episode preview in IMAX theaters.

Eme Ikwuakor, Isabelle Cornish, Mike Moh, Sonya Balmores, and Ellen Woglom have joined the show, completing casting of key roles for the Marvel series, Variety has learned.

Lockjaw, the 2,000 lb. dog with the ability to teleport, will also appear in the series that is based on the classic Marvel comic book characters created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby in 1965. “Marvel’s Inhumans” will explore the never-before-told epic adventure of the royal family including Black Bolt, the enigmatic, commanding king of the Inhumans, with a voice so powerful that the slightest whisper can destroy a city.

The five series regulars join the previously announced Anson Mount, who will play Black Bolt; Iwan Rheon, who will play Black Bolt’s younger brother, Maximus the Mad; Serinda Swan, who will play the queen, Medusa; and Ken Leung, who will play Karnak.

“We’re thrilled with this cast. Eme, Isabelle, Mike, Sonya and Ellen round out an incredible array of talent that will finally bring the Royal Family of the Inhumans to IMAX and ABC,” said executive producer and Marvel’s head of television, Jeph Loeb Showrunner and executive producer Scott Buck added, “With Eme, Isabelle, Mike, Sonya and Ellen portraying the rest of our leading roles, we have a strong cast that is going to add tremendous depth to our Royal Family.”

Executive producers on the series are Buck, Loeb and Jim Chory. Roel Reine will direct the first two episodes. Marvel Television and ABC Studios are co-producing.

Here are the full character descriptions:

Eme Ikwuakor as Gorgon: Cousin of Black Bolt (Anson Mount), member of the Royal family, and leader of Attilan’s military. With super strong legs, complete with hooves, he can generate destructive seismic waves with a single stomp. The ying to his cousin Karnak’s (Ken Leung) yang, Gorgon would rather fight than talk to solve his problems.

Isabelle Cornish as Crystal: Medusa’s (Serinda Swan) sister, Crystal is the youngest member of the royal family and has the ability to control the elements. Impetuous and independent she is also deeply devoted to her family.

Mike Moh as Triton: Black Bolt’s cousin, he’s calm under pressure and supremely athletic. His gift is his fish—like ability to live underwater.

Sonya Balmores as Auran: Head of the Royal Guards on Attilan, a capable and no-nonsense woman. She is fiercely loyal to the King of Attilan.

Ellen Woglom as an undisclosed character who is described as smart, intense, and focused — so focused that oftentimes, social skills take a back seat. Her job at a private aerospace company is her life, second only to her passion for all things space and lunar. She’s primed to be swept up in an adventure.

