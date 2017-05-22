‘Fuller House,’ ‘Last Man Standing’ Executive Producer Marsh McCall Dies at 52

'Fuller House,' 'Last Man Standing' Producer
Marsh McCall, a prolific television writer and producer, died this morning at age 52 of natural causes, his agents confirmed with Variety.

McCall was the executive producer on “Fuller House,” the Netflix revival of the classic sitcom “Full House.” Prior to that, he helmed many comedies, including “Just Shoot Me,” “Modern Men,” and “Last Man Standing.” McCall started his career as one of the writers on “Late Night With Conan O’Brien” in the early ’90s.

Jeff Franklin, the creator and executive producer of “Fuller House,” issued the following statement:

“Our Fuller House family is heartbroken over the sudden passing of our co-executive producer Marsh McCall. He was our brightest shining star, always smiling, and always there with the perfect joke. Beyond his immense talent, he was the happiest comedy writer we’ve seen, and his love of life was contagious. We will miss him dearly, and our hearts go out to his beautiful family and a universe of friends who adored him.”

Star Candace Cameron Bure said McCall would be “dearly missed.”

Steve Levitan, who worked with McCall on “Just Shoot Me,” echoed Bure’s sentiments.

McCall is survived by his wife Jasa and a daughter, Stella.

