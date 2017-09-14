TV Ratings: ‘Marlon’ Holds Steady in Season 1 Finale

TV Reporter @JoeOtterson
MARLON -- "End of the Road"
NBC

“Marlon” held up well in the ratings for its Season 1 finale on NBC Wednesday night, according to Nielsen data.

The 9 p.m. episode averaged a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.2 million viewers, making it approximately even with the episode from the same time slot last week (1.2, 5 million). The 9:30 episode averaged a 1.0 and 3.7 million viewers, up slightly in the key demo from the same time slot last week (0.9, 3.6 million).

Earlier on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.0, 11.3 million) was even, as was “Midnight Texas” (0.7, 2.7 million).

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.8, 6.3 million) was even, as was “Salvation” (0.5, 3.6 million).

For Fox, the 8 p.m. episode of “MasterChef” (1.2, 3.7 million) was even with the episode from the same time slot last week, while the episode at 9 (1.4, 4.4 million) was up slightly in total viewers.

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

