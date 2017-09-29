‘Marlon’ Renewed by NBC for Season 2

NBC has renewed comedy series “Marlon” for a second season.

Starring comedian Marlon Wayans as a father dedicated to co-parenting with his very well-organized ex-wife, “Marlon” premiered this summer to strong ratings on NBC. The series averaged a 1.5 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers , according to Nielsen live-plus-same day numbers and became the most watched new scripted series on broadcast this summer.

Alongside Wayans, “Marlon” stars Essence Atkins, Bresha Webb, Diallo Riddle, Notlim Taylor and Amir O’Neil. The series is produced by Universal Television, and executive produced by writer Christopher Moynihan, Wayans, Rick Alvarez. and Michael Rotenberg.

“Marlon” came out of the gate strong for NBC in August, with a 1.3 demo rating and 5.4 million viewers giving it the second most-watched new summer comedy premiere on a Big 4 broadcast network in 10 years

In her review of the series for Variety, critic Sonia Saraiya wrote, “although in most ways ‘Marlon’ is a run-of-the-mill family sitcom, what makes it interesting is that Marlon is trying to co-parent his children while navigating an amicable divorce with his ex-wife Ashley (Essence Atkins). That reinterpretation of the foundation of the family sitcom — a long-suffering marriage — makes ‘Marlon’ a refreshing take on family dynamics.”

Bicycle Path Productions, Baby Way Productions and 3 Arts Entertainment also produce.