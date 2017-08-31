TV Ratings: ‘Marlon’ Grows Again in Week 3

NBC’s freshman comedy “Marlon” was up again in the Wednesday Nielsen overnight ratings in its third week on the air.

The 9 p.m. episode of “Marlon” drew a 1.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.1 million viewers, up from a 1.1 and 4.6 million viewers in the same time slot last week for a 9% increase in the demo and 11% in total viewers. The 9:30 episode drew a 1.0 and 3.8 million viewers, making it approximately even with the 9:30 episode last week (1.0, 3.7 million).

Some adjustments are possible later today due to local coverage of Hurricane Harvey.

Earlier on NBC, “America’s Got Talent” (2.0, 11.1 million) was even.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.8, 6.2 million) was even, while “Salvation” (0.5, 3.5 million) was up in both measures.

For Fox, the 8 p.m. episode of “MasterChef” (1.1, 3.5 million) was up 10% in the key demo, while a second episode at 9 (1.3, 3.9 million) ticked up 18% in the demo from the same time slot last week.

The CW aired only a preview of the animated DC series “Vixen” (0.2, 690,000).

NBC and Fox tied for first in the demo with a 1.2 each. NBC was first in total viewers with 6.1 million, while Fox was third in that measure with 3.7 million. CBS was third in the demo with a 0.9 but second in total viewers with 4.2 million. ABC was fourth overall with a 0.7 and 3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 690,000 viewers.