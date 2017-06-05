Marla Provencio Joins Lussier as Chief Creative Strategist

Former ABC marketing chief Marla Provencio has joined Lussier as the company’s chief creative strategist.

In her new role, Provencio will provide comprehensive and creative vision for all projects and initiatives for Lussier, a full-service entertainment-industry marketing agency with more than 20 years experience. Her responsibilities will include working with clients, designers, developers and Lussier’s internal team to establish creative and business objectives, strategies, tactics and executions. She will report to Chris Stonich, president and chief creative officer of Lussier.

“We are thrilled to have Marla joining the team at Lussier,” Stonich said. “Working closely with Marla for over 20 years has been extremely rewarding. Collaborating on hits from ‘Lost’ and ‘Desperate Housewives’ to ‘Modern Family’ and ‘Scandal’ have been highlights in my career and milestones for the company. She is one of the smartest and most creative people in our business. Beyond that, she is an inspiring leader who people love working with.”

Provencio added, “I am ecstatic to start my next chapter at Lussier. Chris and his amazing team have always impressed and inspired me with their strategic thinking and content creation. I look forward to generating exciting and vibrant ideas with them while being a resource for all the needs of this ever changing entertainment and marketing landscape.”

Provencio was named executive vice president, marketing, and chief marketing officer, ABC Entertainment, in November 2011, overseeing marketing for the network’s entertainment programming across all dayparts. She first began her career at ABC working in on-air promotions in 1979. She was named executive vice president of marketing for ABC Entertainment in 2007, and had led the network’s marketing for many years prior. She departed ABC in February.

Among the series she helped launch are “Modern Family,” “Once Upon a Time,” “How To Get Away With Murder,” “Resurrection,” “The Middle,” “Black-ish,” “Revenge,” “Castle,” “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Lost,” “Desperate Housewives,” “Scandal,” “Dancing with the Stars,” and “Shark Tank.”