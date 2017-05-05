Watch Mark Hamill Surprise ‘Star Wars’ Superfan Adam Scott on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’

Staff Writer @sahernvariety

After searching for the force for more than 40 years, Adam Scott finally found it on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

During Thursday night’s episode of “Kimmel,” which landed on national Star Wars Day, Scott explained to guest host Kristen Bell that he once wrote a letter to Mark Hamill inviting him to his second birthday party, confident that the “Star Wars” actor would show up.

“I thought if he got it and he was able to — if his schedule was clear, he was probably going to come,” the “Parks and Recreation” alum said.

Related

Mark Hamill

Mark Hamill on His Harrison Ford Impression and Watching the Original ‘Star Wars’ Trailer With Carrie Fisher

Much to his sorrow, Hamill didn’t make it out that day.

“He didn’t show up and I remember not being crushed or anything,” Scott said. “It was fine. I knew he must’ve been incredibly busy.”

Mid-story, the iconic “Star Wars” theme song blasted, and Hamill emerged from backstage with a lightsaber in hand.

The “Big Little Lies” star did not hide his surprise — with his hands shaking and a colossal grin on his face, he shouted, “no f—ing way.” After Hamill bestowed Scott his lightsaber, he explained the reason for his unfortunate absence at the party.

“I’m sorry I missed your birthday,” he said. “I was checking my diary and that week I had two other birthdays, a Bar Mitzvah, and a supermarket opening.”

Scott was understanding, to say the least.

“This really is one of the best moments of my life,” he declared.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad