Mark Halperin Dropped by Showtime for ‘The Circus’

Showtime is severing its ties with Mark Halperin, Variety has learned.

“Should ‘The Circus’ move forward with another season, Mark Halperin will not be a part of it,” said a Showtime spokesperson.

Showtime has aired two cycles of “The Circus,” a politics-focused documentary series that has examined the 2016 presidential election as well as the first year of the Trump administration. Halperin has hosted the program along with John Heilemann and Mark McKinnon.

Halperin has been accused by multiple women of sexual harassment during the time he worked at ABC News. Since the news first broke in CNN, other women have come forward with similar stories.

Halperin took to Twitter on Friday to issue a lengthy apology.

“I am profoundly sorry for the pain and anguish I have caused by my past actions. I apologize sincerely to the women I have mistreated,” he wrote. “The world is now publicly acknowledging what so many women have long known: Men harm women in the workplace. The new awareness is, of course, a positive development. For a long time at ABC News, I was part of the problem. I acknowledge that, and I deeply regret it.”

In the wake of the accusations, Halperin has been sidelined in his role as an analyst at NBC News, and HBO canceled plans to make a project based on the next “Game Change” book he was planning with co-author John Heilemann. Penguin Press, which was set to publish their book, about the 2016 campaign, also dropped those plans.