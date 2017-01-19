David Brownfield has been named executive vice president of the Mark Gordon Company. He will oversee all production activities for the company’s current series and work with its creative team in developing premium television content.

Brownfield served as senior vice president of current programming for nine years, seguing to a production deal with CBS Television Studios in 2013 with his shingle Eleven Stitches Productions. Brownfield’s hour-long drama “The Case Runner” was in development at CBS for the 2016-17 season.

“David is a rare talent whose immense creative abilities match his superb skills in keeping productions on track,” said Gordon. “He is a highly respected and effective executive with whom I’ve had the pleasure of working with in the past on ‘Criminal Minds.’ We are delighted to have him steer our programming activities and help us continue to develop and expand our television pipeline.”

Among the Mark Gordon Company’s current series are “Ray Donovan,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Criminal Minds,” “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders,” “Quantico,” “Designated Survivor,” and “Conviction.”

“Joining TMGC feels like the ideal way to utilize my creative and production experience,” said Brownfield. “Their current series and development slate are of the highest quality, as is their terrific team of executives. I also thoroughly enjoyed working with Mark on ‘Criminal Minds,’ and look forward to learning from and creating new shows with him.”