Mark Fuhrman, Who Sparked O.J. Simpson Trial Controversy, Will Analyze Parole Hearing for Fox News

The former Los Angeles Police Department detective whose testimony gave rise to a controversy over racism and perjury during the 1995 murder trial of O.J. Simpson, will help analyze the disgraced football player’s parole hearing for Fox News Channel.

Fuhrman has served for some time as a forensics and crime scene expert for the 21st Century Fox owned cable-news outlet. Fox News Channel said Fuhrman would be on hand Thursday to provide “contributions and analysis” for the network’s coverage of Simpson’s parole hearing, slated to take place Thursday. Fox News, like several of its rivals, will be offering coverage from Lovelock Correctional Center in Lovelock, Nevada. and the Nevada Parole Board in Carson City, Nevada.

Simpson was sentenced to 33 years in prison in 2008 for his role in the theft of sports memorabilia in a Las Vegas hotel. He was acquitted of the murders in a celebrated trial that took place between 1994 and 1994. He became eligible for parole after serving nine years of the sentence.

Fuhrman’s role in the first Simpson trial was memorable and sparked debate. As a LAPD detective, he had a role in the investigation of the murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman, the athlete’s wife and her friend. The trial spanned 11 months between late 1994 and the fall of 1995. During the trial, Fuhrman was called to testify about his part in the inquiry. Simpson’s defense team suggested he had used racist language and also raised speculation that the police officer had planted evidence at the crime scene. Fuhrman was subsequently fired from the force, partly due to a claim he made during testimony about using offensive racial terms that Simpson’s legal team tried to debunk.

But the former cop has made a career in the media since parting ways with law enforcement. He has written several crime books, including “Murder in Greenwich,” which was made into a feature by Sony Pictures TV for the USA Network. He has also written books looking at the assassination of President John Kennedy and the case of Terry Schiavo, the woman at the center of a controversial right-to-die case.

Fuhrman will not be at the center of the network’s coverage. Correspondents Claudia Cowan, Jonathan Hunt and Dan Springer will contribute live news updates on the hearing to Fox News Channel’s daytime and primetime programming, while correspondent-at-large Geraldo Rivera and FNC contributor will also provide analysis and commentary.