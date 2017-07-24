Mario Cantone Wants to Play Anthony Scaramucci on ‘Saturday Night Live’

New York Bureau Chief @RaminSetoodeh
Mario Cantone Anthony Scaramucci
REX/Shutterstock

“Saturday Night Live” has some big shoes to fill now that Melissa McCarthy won’t be needed to play Sean Spicer, who resigned last week as White House press secretary.

Over the weekend, after Donald Trump’s new communications director Anthony Scaramucci made the rounds on the Sunday talk shows, Twitter users speculated about what actor could parody him on the long-running NBC sketch show.

Related

Anthony Scaramucci

What to Expect at This Weekend’s Politicon With Anthony Scaramucci

Among one of the more popular suggestions: Mario Cantone, who played another Anthony — Charlotte York’s gay best friend on “Sex and the City.”

When reached by Variety, Cantone said that he’d seen the online chatter about him taking on the role. “Of course I’d do it,” Cantone said. “It would be a very big deal for me and a lot of fun. I know this guy. I have cousins.”

It will be up to “SNL” creator and executive Lorne Michaels to make the decision when the show comes back in the fall.

If Cantone is actually considered, he’ll have to fend off another fan favorite in the form of Rob Lowe. On “The View” on Monday, the actor joked with Whoopi Goldberg about the blogosphere also pointing to him for the part. “I stand ready to serve my country,” Lowe said.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More TV News from Variety

    Loading
    ad