Mariah Carey’s E! Series ‘Mariah’s World’ Not Returning for Second Season

It’s the end of “Mariah’s World.” E! has opted not to move forward with another season of Mariah Carey’s docuseries, Variety has learned.

Though the show will not be returning for more episodes, E! had always positioned “Mariah’s World” as an “event” series, indicating it would just run for one season.

In a statement to Variety, an E! spokesperson said, “E!’s ‘Mariah’s World’ was an eight-part event that chronicled her 2016 world tour. It was exciting to bring our viewers inside the private world of one of today’s most iconic stars as she returned to the stage last year.”

“Mariah’s World,” which followed the personal and professional life of the superstar as she was gearing up for her tour, ran for eight episodes last December and early this year. Though the series opened to a large audience, the show struggled to hold onto viewers throughout the season. The series debuted strongly in December 2016 with 2.2 million viewers during its premiere episode. However, the show’s viewership fell off drastically from then on with the remaining episodes drawing between just 510,000 and 810,000 viewers each.

Though “Mariah’s World” struggled in the ratings, the docuseries was well-received by some critics including Variety‘s Sonia Saraiya, who praised the show’s “surprising sense of humor and humility.” Of Carey, she wrote, “Fortunately, a true diva has arrived on the scene, and she is here to be worshipped.”

Speaking to Variety ahead of the show’s launch, Carey said she wanted to do the series because the timing was right. When asked if she would be interested in filming more than eight episodes, she said, “If people like it then I will think about it. It depends on what I end up doing — if it’s touring or if I’m in the studio. If I’m in the studio, I don’t really like people to be around me that much. I prefer to be alone or with my engineer. So we’ll see. That’s why I’m saying it’s a docuseries. It works because it captioned a moment in my life and that’s what was important to me.”

Joe Otterson contributed to this report.