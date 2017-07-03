Maria Menounos Battles Brain Tumor, Steps Down From E! News

Maria Menounos is stepping down from her anchor role at E! News as she faces treatment for a brain tumor.

Menounos told People magazine she was diagnosed with a tumor in April and recently underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove the golf-ball sized growth. Menounos’ diagnosis came as her mother is battling brain cancer.

“I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew,” said Menounos. “It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I’ll always consider family. A special thank you to (NBCUniversal Cable’s) Frances Berwick and (E! president) Adam Stotsky for all the support they have shown me through the years especially during these tough times. I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life.”

Menounos has been with the E! News team since 2014.

More to come