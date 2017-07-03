Maria Menounos Battles Brain Tumor, Steps Down From E! News

Maria Menounos Golden Globes 2016
Maria Menounos is stepping down from her anchor role at E! News as she faces treatment for a brain tumor.

Menounos told People magazine she was diagnosed with a tumor in April and recently underwent a seven-hour surgery to remove the golf-ball sized growth. Menounos’ diagnosis came as her mother is battling brain cancer.

“I am so grateful for the past three years at E!, I had such an amazing time co-hosting with Jason Kennedy and working everyday with the wonderful roster of talent on the show including producers, staff and crew,” said  Menounos. “It was such a special, good-hearted group and one I’ll always consider family. A special thank you to (NBCUniversal Cable’s) Frances Berwick and (E! president) Adam Stotsky for all the support they have shown me through the years especially during these tough times. I will truly miss everyone and looking forward to this next chapter in my life.”

Menounos has been with the E! News team since 2014.

More to come

