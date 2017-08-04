Maria Elena Salinas Will Step Down from Univision News

María Elena Salinas, one of the best known anchors in Spanish-language TV broadcasting, intends to leave Univision News at the end of 2017, after an on-air tenure of more than three decades.

“I am grateful for having had the privilege to inform and empower the Latino community through the work my colleagues and I do with such passion at Univision every day,” said Salinas, in a statement. “I thank our audience for their trust and loyalty through the years, and want them to know that as long as I have a voice, I will always use it to speak on their behalf. I am excited to begin a new stage in my career, and look forward to new projects to reach new and diverse audiences on multiple platforms.”

Univision said it would unveil plans “in the coming months” for an anchor Jorge Ramos on its flagship newscast, which regularly reaches two million viewers, as well as for a co-host who will join Teresa Rodriguez on the weekly newsmagazine show “Aquí y Ahora.”

“María Elena has become an iconic and trusted source of unfiltered news. She is a fearless storyteller who has relentlessly pursued the truth, no matter what the dangers may be. We celebrate her groundbreaking work, her passion and commitment to journalism,” said Randy Falco, chief executive of Univision Communications, in a statement. “María Elena has had a lasting impact in our industry and on the Hispanic community, and we wish her all the best.”

During her tenure, Salinas has interviewed every past U.S. president since Jimmy Carter, as well as rebel leaders and celebrities. One of her most recognized stories came in the form of a hard-hitting primetime special about the arrival of thousands of unaccompanied minors to the U.S. Salinas crossed Central America and interviewed key figures in the crisis. The investigative piece became the first Spanish-language special to earn several of journalism’s top accolades, including the Peabody, Walter Cronkite, Emmy and Gracie awards. She was the first Latina to receive a Lifetime Achievement Emmy from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.

Starting next January, she plans to begin her next chapter, working independently as a journalist and producer, and continuing to devote herself to philanthropy.