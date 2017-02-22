Marg Helgenberger will star in Fox’s “Behind Enemy Lines” television reboot, Variety has learned.

The “CSI” vet is the first cast member to sign onto the pilot, which is loosely based on the 2001 war movie that starred Owen Wilson and Gene Hackman.

Helgenberger will play Admiral Bobbie Decker, a Navy Admiral who’s the most powerful woman in the military. Described as fierce but fair and a no BS straight shooter, she will do anything to keep her men and women safe.

Should the pilot go to series, it would mark Helgenberger’s return to broadcast TV as a series regular. After starring on “CSI” for more than 12 seasons, she signed onto the short lived CBS series “Intelligence” and then appeared on “Under the Dome” in a recurring role.

“Behind Enemy Lines” is a military soap thriller wherein a group of U.S. soldiers find themselves trapped behind enemy lines. The “distinctly patriotic” series is a multi-perspective narrative that closely follows soldiers on the ground, and the officers and service men and women on a nearby aircraft carrier, along with intelligence officers in DC as they attempt to bring the heroes home safely and under the radar.

The hourlong drama hails from writer Nikki Toscano, who will exec produce with Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Davis, John Fox and McG, who will direct the pilot. Albert Page is co-executive producer. 20th Century Fox Television will produce with Temple Hill and Davis Entertainment.

Helgenberger is repped by ICM, Sanders Armstrong Caserta and attorney Fred Toczek.