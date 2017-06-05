TV News Roundup: Discovery Releases First Trailer for ‘Manhunt: Unabomber’

In today’s roundup, Discovery released the first look at the upcoming Unabomber series, while A&E Notorious BIG documentary sets a premiere date.

FIRST LOOKS

Discovery released the first look at the scripted anthology miniseries, “Manhunt: Unabomber” starring Paul Bettany as Ted Kaczynski. The first installment tells the true story of the FBI’s hunt for Kaczynski, better known as the Unabomber, the deadliest serial bomber in history. The story focuses on FBI agent and criminal profiler Jim Fitzgerald, who along with the Unabomb Task Force, ultimately captured the notorious criminal in his remote cabin in Montana. The cast also includes Chris Noth, Keisha Castle-Hughes, Jane Lynch, Mark Duplass, and Brian d’Arcy James. The series will premiere on Tuesday, August 1 at 9 p.m. Watch the trailer below.

DATES

A&E Network announced the documentary “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” will premiere Monday, Sept. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. The three-hour biography will feature exclusive and unreleased archival footage and audio recordings. “Biggie: The Life of Notorious B.I.G.” will be directed by Mark Ford and is the first biography to be authorized by Christopher Wallace’s estate. The release will also include new interviews with those close to him including his widow Faith Evans, his mother Voletta Wallace, and fellow rap icons Sean “Diddy” Combs, Shawn “Jay Z” Carter and Nas. This will be the first project airing under the recently launched “Biography” banner. A&E will also premiere the six-part limited series “Who Killed Tupac?” and follows famed civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump as he investigates 20 years after the death of the influential rapper and actor. That series will debut later this year.

CASTING

Emmy-Award winner Ben Bailey will return to host Discovery Channel’s “Cash Cab” in 2017. Bailey will continue to ambush unsuspecting passengers with a new spin. This time, they have the potential to be joined by celebrities. Bailey, who has hosted over 200 episodes of “Cash Cab,” rides around New York City traffic asking trivia questions to passengers in route to their destination. While contestants have lifelines, they’e out on the street if they get three questions wrong. Comedian David Steinberg will direct, with Robyn Todd, Tony Tackaberry and All3 Media’s USA as co-executive producers. Bailey will also serve as executive producer.

Julianne Nicholson has been cast as Jill Lansing in Dick Wolf’s “Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders.” Lansing is Leslie Abramson’s trusted partner on the defense team, responsible for representing Lyle Menendez. Abramson will be played by Edie Falco. This will be Nicholson’s fourth time working with Wolf. She guest-starred on the original “Law and Order,” was a series regular on the series “Conviction” and co-starred in “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.” She is repped by UTA and Davien Littlefield.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel’s Eric Bolling has resigned a multiyear contract with the network. Bolling will remain as co-host of “The Fox News Specialists” weekdays at 5 p.m. ET and host of “Cashin’ In” Saturdays at 11:30 a.m. ET. He will also continue to host FNC’s annual New Year’s Eve special, “All-American New Year.” Before joining FBN in 2008, Bolling was an original panelist on CNBC’s “Fast Money”