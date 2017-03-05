Disney celebrated its newest animated Disney Channel show “Tangled: The Series” with an intimate premiere of its kick-off movie “Tangled: Before Ever After” at the Paley Center on Saturday.

The series, developed by executive producer Chris Sonnenburg and Shane Prigmore, is based on Disney’s 2010 hit film “Tangled” and reunites its stars Mandy Moore and Zachary Levi to continue Rapunzel and Flynn Rider’s adventures. It takes place in the time between the events of the movie and the 2012 short, “Tangled Ever After,” which features the characters’ wedding. The TV movie also features new music by composer Alan Menken with lyrics by Glenn Slater.

Moore and Levi were on hand to usher in the new series along with other stars providing voices, including “Modern Family” star Julie Bowen, with her three sons in tow, and Diedrich Bader.

Moore, who is currently starring in NBC’s hit “This Is Us,” said she was excited to come back and play Rapunzel again, calling her original work on “Tangled” one of her favorite projects. “It’s a dream come true,” she said.

After the screening, guests enjoyed a kid-friendly party on the Paley Center rooftop. Mingling with Rapunzel and her animatronic pal Pascal along with Moore, Levi, and Sonnenburg were Disney Channels Worldwide’s Gary Marsh, Disney Television Animation’s Eric Coleman, “Modern Family’s” Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, visual development artist Claire Keane, comedian Jeff Ross, and actor Lou Diamond Phillips.

“Tangled: Before Ever After” will premiere on the Disney Channel on March 10. “Tangled: The Series” will bow on March 24.