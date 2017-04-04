FXX comedy “Man Seeking Woman” has been canceled following a three-season run.

Created by Simon Rich and based on his book of short stories “The Last Girlfriend on Earth,” “Man Seeking Woman” starred Jay Baruchel, Eric Andre, Britt Lower, and Katie Findlay in an absurdist comedy about dating life. Rich served as executive producer alongside Jonathan Krisel, Andrew Singer, Lorne Michaels, and Michaels’ Broadway Video. The series was produced by FX productions.

Season three of “Man Seeking Woman” ended in March. Although the season was well-reviewed — garnering an 89 score on Metacritic and 100% on Rotten Tomatoes — it was a poor ratings performer. In Nielsen live-plus-seven numbers, season three averaged 367,000 total viewers and 268,000 viewers ages 18-49 — retaining only 35% of the audience drawn by lead-in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia.”

Speaking at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in January, Rich addressed the show’s evolution in its third season.

“This season I really wanted us to challenge ourselves and to take a much bigger swing than we ever had before,” he said. “And I’m really fortunate to work for [FX CEO] John Landgraf. I went to him about a year ago, and I asked him for permission to basically completely reboot our show. I told him that we wanted to be way more ambitious this year, that instead of focusing on issues like blind dates and office crushes, we wanted to examine an adult relationship from its inception all the way to the wedding day. I wanted the show to be completely serialized. I wanted at least half of the episodes to feature a female protagonist. I wanted to expand the show’s world, double the size of our cast, bring in new writers, bring in new directors, and really go for it. And Landgraf said, ‘Cool.'”