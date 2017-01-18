“Major Crimes” has been renewed for a sixth season at TNT, the network announced Wednesday. The renewal comes well before the show’s return for the second half of Season 5 on Feb. 22. Season 6 will consist of 13 episodes.

The series, originally a spin-off of network-maker “The Closer,” has been a bulwark for TNT, pulling in 10 million viewers a week across all platforms, according to Turner. Turner Entertainment chief creative officer Kevin Reilly has taken TNT’s creative direction away from the kind of meat-and-potatoes police procedural that marked the networks’ previous aesthetic. Yet even with series like “Rizzoli & Isles” breathing their last and new, grittier series like “Animal Kingdom” and “Claws” coming to populate the TNT schedule, it appears there’s still room for “Major Crimes,” which will celebrate its 200th episode at the end of the current season.

“Major Crimes” follows a special squad within the LAPD that deals with high-profile or particularly sensitive crimes. Led by Captain Sharon Raydor (Mary McDonnell), the squad includes Lieutenant Provenza (G.W. Bailey), Lieutenant Andy Flynn (Tony Denison), Lieutenant Michael Tao (Michael Paul Chan), Detective Julio Sanchez (Raymond Cruz), tech expert and reserve officer Buzz Watson (Phillip P. Keene) and Detective Amy Sykes (Kearran Giovanni). In the upcoming run of “Major Crimes” episodes, the squad will move inexorably to fill the vacant assistant chief post that Fritz Howard has been temporarily filling, a position that Sharon is considered for as well — whether she likes it or not – creating tension within the department.

“Major Crimes” was created by James Duff, who also serves as executive producer with Greer Shephard and Michael M. Robin, Rick Wallace, Adam Belanoff, Mike Berchem, and Duppy Demetrius. The series is produced by The Shephard/Robin Company and Walking Entropy, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.