Mahershala Ali in Early Discussions to Join HBO’s ‘True Detective’ Season 3

Mahershala Ali is in talks to star in the third season of “True Detective” at HBO, Variety has confirmed with sources.

While discussions are underway with the Oscar winner, Ali’s deal is not in place — plus, “True Detective” technically has not been given the Season 3 greenlight, though sources close to the network say the third season is happening.

Plot details for the third season are being kept under wraps, so no word on the character Ali will be portraying.

Should Ali officially sign on — as first reported by Tracking Board — his starring role will follow A-listers on “True Detective” including Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson for the first season, and Colin Farrell, Rachel McAdams and Taylor Kitsch in for the second season.

More to come…

