The producers of “Madam Secretary” may need to rewrite part of the show’s current season after star Tim Daly was injured in a skiing accident. The actor broke both of his legs while on vacation in Sundance.

Daly is scheduled to have surgery on Wednesday, and the team behind the hit CBS show has been told that the actor is expected to need between six and eight weeks to fully recover. In the interim, the “Madam Secretary” producers and writing staff are weighing a number of options, including either incorporating Daly’s injury into the plot of the program or shooting around him. The actor plays the husband of the Secretary of State (Tea Leoni) and despite his broken legs, he will continue to appear in every episode of the season. One source close to the production said that the show may be far enough along in its shooting schedule that few changes could be needed.

Daly was previously spotted in Washington D.C. last weekend, protesting Donald Trump’s election as part of the Women’s March. In addition to “Madam Secretary,” Daly is best known for his work on the NBC comedy “Wings” and the movie “Diner.” He is very involved in political and social causes, and has served as president of the Creative Coalition, a non-profit focused on First Amendment rights and arts advocacy.

“Madam Secretary” is currently in its third season.