‘Mad Men’ Alums Christina Hendricks, John Slattery Join Matthew Weiner Amazon Series

A “Mad Men” reunion of sorts is in the works at Amazon.

Christina Hendricks and John Slattery will reunite with “Mad Men” creator Matthew Weiner as cast members of Weiner’s upcoming Amazon anthology series “The Romanoffs,” Variety has learned. In addition to Hendricks and Slattery, the series has also cast Academy Award nominee Isabelle Huppert, “Boardwalk Empire” alum Jack Huston, “Togetherness” alum Amanda Peet, and Golden Globe nominee Marthe Keller.

The new series will consist of eight hourlong episodes, each of which will tell a standalone story with no recurring plot elements or actors. Each episode will tell the stories of people in contemporary times who believe they are descendants of the imperial family that ruled Russia from 1613 until the Bolsheviks seized power in 1917.

The castings of Slattery and Hendricks come just over 10 years after the series premiere of “Mad Men,” which launched on AMC on July 19, 2007. The series would go on to garner 116 Emmy nominations throughout its run, winning 16. Slattery was nominated four times in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category, while Hendricks was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series six times.

Huppert is an award-winning French actress was nominated for an Oscar for her role in the film “Elle.” In addition to “Boardwalk Empire,” Huston starred in the 2016 remake of “Ben-Hur” and “American Hustle.” Peet starred on HBO’s “Togetherness” for both of its seasons on the premium cabler, and currently stars on the IFC comedy series “Brockmire.” Keller is a renowned Swiss actress known for her roles in the classic film “Marathon Man” opposite Dustin Hoffman as well as “Bobby Deerfield” with Al Pacino.

“The Romanoffs” will be directed entirely by Weiner, who also serves as an executive producer and writer. Semi Chellas, Harvey Weinstein, and David Glasser will also executive produce. The Weinstein Company will produce in association with Amazon Studios. The series will debut on Prime Video next year.