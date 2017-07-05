TV Ratings: ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks’ Leads Repeat-Heavy Holiday

The annual “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” on NBC was the top-rated and most-watched show on broadcast on Tuesday night.

The music show and fireworks display averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 6.4 million viewers, according to Nielsen data. That is down slightly from 2016, in which the special drew a 1.5 rating and 7 million viewers, but was still the second-highest-rated “Macy’s Fireworks” special in four years.

NBC aired only the “Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular” from 8 p.m.-10 p.m., with a rebroadcast airing at 10 p.m.

CBS, ABC, Fox, and The CW aired only repeats for the night.

NBC handily won the night with a 1.2 rating and 6 million total viewers. ABC and CBS tied for second in the demo with a 0.4, but CBS was second in total viewers with 4.9 million. ABC was third in total viewers with 1.9 million. Fox finished fourth with a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 619,000 viewers.