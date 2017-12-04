‘Luther’ Scribe Neil Cross Inks Overall Deal with FremantleMedia

The writer of Idris Elba cop series “Luther” and upcoming end-of-the-world thriller “Hard Sun” has signed with FremantleMedia. Neil Cross will exclusively bring new projects to the production giant, and its distribution arm will sell his series internationally.

Cross will work closely with Kate Harwood who runs FremantleMedia label Euston Films, which made “Hard Sun,” and FremantleMedia’s U.S. drama chief Dante Di Loreto.

“What we do should be fun, and working with Kate Harwood and Euston Films on ‘Hard Sun’ has been just about the most enjoyable, as well as the most satisfying, experience of my professional life,” Cross said. “So, I was delighted when FremantleMedia offered me a permanent home from which to develop and produce great shows, both in the UK with Kate and in the US with my old friend Dante Di Loreto.”

“Hard Sun” will go out on BBC One in the U.K. and Hulu in the U.S. next year. It follows two cops, played by Jim Sturgess and Agyness Deyn, who stumble upon evidence the world is about to end and an ensuing conspiracy. International buyers include German pubcaster ZDF.

“We’re hugely proud of the work we’ve done together on ‘Hard Sun’ and looking forward to creating even more distinctive dramas together in the future,” Harwood said.

Dante Di Loreto added: “In our ever-changing drama industry, we need to create shows that can cut-through, engage and entertain; and Neil Cross’ creative vision always delivers. With a history of developing projects which have gone on to establish global fans, we’re very much looking forward to working with Neil on his future concepts.”