Idris Elba’s ‘Luther’ Set for Season 5 on BBC, BBC America

Idris Elba is set to reprise his role as London homicide detective John Luther with a new four-part installment of “Luther.”

“Luther” creator Neil Cross is on board to shepherd the production, set to begin early next year for BBC and BBC America. The most recent two-part installment of “Luther” aired in December 2015.

Cross said he and Elba decided there was a great deal of “unfinished business” for the character to tackle in a new batch of episodes.

“Because we love John and wonder what he’s up to,” Cross said. “In the end, we picked up the phone to some old friends and asked if they’d like to find out what happens next. It turns out, they would. So that’s what we’re going to do. We’re going to find out what happens next.”

Said Elba: “I am thrilled that we have been able to bring it all together. I look forward to putting the coat back on.”

“Luther” bowed in 2010. The series has grabbed seven Emmy nominations to date. Elba won the Golden Globe in 2012 for lead actor in a miniseries or movie.

“ ‘Luther’ is compulsive, unnerving television,” said BBC America president Sarah Barnett. “Neil Cross, Idris Elba and the team are geniuses and we all wait with bated breath to see what happens next in this blindingly brilliant show.”

BBC Studios and BBC America are co-producing “Luther.” Elba, Cross, Marcus Wilson, Hilary Salmon, and Elizabeth Kilgarriff are exec producers. BBC Worldwide distributes the series.