Luke Grimes Starring in ‘Yellowstone’ With Kevin Costner (EXCLUSIVE)

Luke Grimes
Luke Grimes will star opposite Kevin Costner in “Yellowstone,” Variety has learned.

The Paramount Network show is set in the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which, despite its size, finds its borders threatened by land developers, an Indian reservation, and America’s first national park. Costner plays the ranch owner’s patriarch, while Grimes plays his youngest son, Cory.

The television series was created by Taylor Sheridan, the Oscar-nominated writer of “Hell or High Water” and “Sicario.”

Grimes most recently finished filming “El Camino Christmas” for Netflix, which was written and produced by Ted Melfi and was directed by David E. Talbert. He also co-starred last year in “The Magnificent Seven” opposite Denzel Washington and Chris Pratt. Other credits include “Fifty Shades of Grey,” “American Sniper,” and HBO’s “True Blood.”

Costner was most recently in “Hidden Figures” and will appear in “Molly’s Game.” Sheridan is making his feature film directorial debut this summer with “Wind River.” He will direct “Yellowstone” for the Weinstein Company and Paramount Network. The 10-episode first season is slated to go into production this fall and premiere in summer, 2018. It is the first scripted series greenlit for the Paramount Network, which will be the name of the network when Spike rebrands in January 2018 as part of restructuring at parent company Viacom.

Art and John Linson are producing the project. A log line describes the production as “an intense study of a violent world far from media scrutiny — where land grabs make developers billions, and politicians are bought and sold by the world’s largest oil and lumber corporations. Where drinking water poisoned by fracking wells and unsolved murders are not news: they are a consequence of living in the new frontier.”

Grimes is represented by CAA and Anonymous Content.

    ad