Lucy Liu to Direct ‘Luke Cage’ Season 2 Premiere

Lucy Liu is making a name for herself behind the camera.

The actress is set to direct the Season 2 premiere of Marvel Television and Netflix’s “Luke Cage.”

“What a thrill to collaborate with Marvel and Netflix, two industry titans, who paint our world with inspiring stories and beguiling characters,” Liu said in a statement. “It is such an honor to work with such a passionate and fearless team.”

Jeph Loeb, who executive produces “Luke Cage,” expressed his confidence in Liu’s directorial abilities. “When you’re dealing with a bulletproof man, it helps if you have a bulletproof director,” he said. “Lucy brings a keen eye, a superb sense of story, and an obvious love of actors. She is rocking ‘Luke Cage 2.'”

Liu sparked speculation with her involvement on the project when she was spotted on the “Luke Cage” set in Harlem in June.

Although Liu is best known for her work in front of the camera in “Charlie’s Angels” and “Kill Bill,” she made her directorial debut with the 2011 short film “Meena” and has directed four episodes of CBS’s “Elementary.”

The sophomore season of “Luke Cage” is expected to air in 2018.