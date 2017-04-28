Lucky 8 TV Sets Overall Deal With Jason Bolicki, Hires Jessica Winchell Morsa as VP (EXCLUSIVE)

Jason Bolicki, the veteran unscripted TV executive who recently launched production banner Exit Four, has signed an overall deal with his former employer Lucky 8 TV, Variety has learned exclusively.

Under the deal, Bolicki will develop and produce original content through Exit Four, with several projects already in development. During his tenure as vice president of development at Lucky 8, Bolicki oversaw and helped build the company’s slate of unscripted and non-fiction projects, which now encompasses more than 20 series for over a dozen major networks, including A&E’s award-winning “60 Days In,” new ID series “The Real Story with María Elena Salinas” and OWN’s upcoming “Released.” Before joining Lucky 8, Bolicki developed and executive produced more than a dozen series and specials, including TLC’s “My Strange Addiction” and DIY’s “Made in Milwaukee.”

Concurrently, Lucky 8 has hired Jessica Winchell Morsa, who joins the company from MSNBC as vice president of content development. She will report to executive vice president of creative strategy Bruce Robertson, who will also oversee Bolicki’s overall deal.

Morsa brings more than 15 years of experience developing unscripted and non-fiction. She was previously executive producer of originals at MSNBC, overseeing development and production of documentary and non-fiction series for the network, with titles including “Story of Cool,” “Split Second Decision” and “Saved.” She also served as executive producer of originals at The Weather Channel, including “Tornado Alley” and the Lucky 8-produced “3 Scientists Walk Into a Bar.” Her other credits include Animal Planet’s “North Woods Law” and Bravo’s “Untying the Knot.”

“Jason’s talents as both a producer and developer are the reason we brought him on to lead development at Lucky 8 when we launched the company,” said Lucky 8 co-presidents Greg Henry and Kim Woodard. “He’s been instrumental in creating a robust and diverse programming slate that we’re all extremely proud of, and we support him 100% in launching his new shingle Exit Four, which allows us to continue to be in business with him and work closely as he returns to his roots as a producer. We’re also excited about the direction and expertise Jessica will bring to her new role, given her vast experience creating and developing content on both the network and production sides.”