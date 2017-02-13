The devil ain’t done yet. Fox has renewed “Lucifer” for a third season of 22 episodes.

The Warner Bros. TV drama centers around Satan (Tom Ellis), a.k.a. Lucifer Morningstar, relinquishing his job as Hell’s gatekeeper and taking up residence in Los Angeles to own a club and solve crimes with the LAPD. In Nielsen’s Live+Same Day numbers, it’s averaging a 1.1 rating in the 18-49 demographic and 3.83 viewers; Fox says that across all platforms the series is averaging 8 million viewers per episode.

Currently on hiatus, the show will return to finish out its second season starting on May 1, in its usual Monday 9 p.m. slot, where it’s proven a stable draw behind fellow WBTV series “Gotham.”

“’Lucifer’ is one of those rare shows that starts strong out of the gate, and just keeps getting better and better,” said Fox Broadcasting entertainment president David Madden. “Tom, Lauren and the entire cast have really made these characters three-dimensional, and the production team — Jerry, Len, Jonathan, Joe and Ildy — is one of the best in the business. We’d also like to thank our partners Warner Bros. for their commitment to this show and we look forward to seeing where this wildly innovative series takes us in Season 3.”

“Lucifer” is produced by Warner Bros. Television, in association with Jerry Bruckheimer Television and Aggressive Mediocrity. The series is based on characters created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg for Vertigo, from DC Entertainment. Tom Kapinos (“Californication”) wrote and executive produced the pilot. The series is executive produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson. Len Wiseman serves as director and executive producer. Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Rachael Harris, DB Woodside, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Kevin Alejandro, Aimee Garcia, Tricia Helfer, and Scarlett Estevez star.