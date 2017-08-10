‘Love Connection’ With Andy Cohen Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Andy Cohen is going to be making some more love connections.

Fox has renewed “Love Connection” for a second season, Variety has learned, bringing back the revival of the classic game show, which is currently airing its 15-episode first season.

The game show reboot hails from “The Bachelor” mastermind Mike Fleiss and reality television honcho Mike Darnell, president of unscripted and alternative television at Warner Bros. In addition to hosting, Cohen serves as co-executive producer.

“This show fits like a glove and I can’t wait to make more love connections,” said Cohen.

“Andy Cohen is a phenomenal host, not only because he has brought so much fun to the show but also because he truly wants these participants to find love, and that genuine level of interest enables him to elicit both touching and hilariously awkward dating moments from them,” said Rob Wade, Fox’s president of alternative entertainment and specials. “I’d also like to thank Mike Darnell and Mike Fleiss, who, along with Andy, have helped redefine this show.”

Darnell added, “We are excited for a second season of ‘Love Connection.’ Andy Cohen is a natural provocateur and is beloved by so many for his uncanny ability to bring out the most revealing details about the couples and their dates.”

Fox’s “Love Connection” — which is on Thursday with a new episode airing at 9 p.m. — is based on the original game show that ran from 1983 to 1994. The modern-day reboot incorporates some new twists and has featured single men and women of all ages and all sexual orientations in search of romance. After the singles are sent on three blind dates, they dish the dirt with Cohen in front of a live studio audience.

The series has been a solid summer performer for Fox this summer, averaging a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 2.6 million viewers per episode in Nielsen’s Live+Same Day ratings.

While the first season was shooting, Cohen spoke to Variety at a taping of an episode, saying, “I’ve always wanted to host a game show and this is the perfect one for me because it mixes what I already do, which is ask really personal questions. It capitalizes on everything that I love to do — digging for personal details is something that I started doing with the Housewives many years ago.”

Cohen also spoke to Variety about “Love Connection” earlier this week during the Remote Controlled podcast, which will be released later this summer.

Warner Horizon and Telepictures Productions are behind “Love Connection” with Fleiss, Martin Hilton, James Breen, and Jason Ehrlich serving as executive producers.

Joe Otterson contributed to this report.