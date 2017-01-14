TBS has ordered 10 episodes of animated comedy series “The Cops” from creators Louis C.K. and Albert Brooks, to premiere in 2018.

C.K. and Brooks will be executive producers on the show, along with Greg Daniels, Dino Stamatopolous, Dave Becky, and Howard Klein.

“The Cops,” which is still a working title, will follow two patrolmen in Los Angeles, voiced by Brooks and C.K. “Al” and “Lou” try their best to protect and serve, but don’t always succeed.

“We have made the bold decision to put Louis C.K., Albert Brooks and Greg Daniels at the forefront of what is going to be a serious push into animated comedy for TBS in 2018,” said Brett Weitz, executive vice president of original programming for TBS. “I only hope these newbies know what they’re doing.”

The project is a joint production between FX Productions, C.K.’s shingle Pig Newton, and Turner’s Studio T. A little more than three years ago, C.K. signed an overall deal with FX Productions through Pig Newton; out of this deal have sprung, among others, Pamela Adlon’s “Better Things” and Zach Galifianakis’ “Baskets” on FX and Tig Notaro’s “One Mississippi” on Amazon.

While TBS has been pushing more into original live-action comedies of late, with “Search Party,” “People of Earth,” “Angie Tribeca,” and others, the enduring success of the network’s first-run “American Dad” episodes seem like a platform ripe for the using.