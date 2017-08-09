Why Louis C.K. May Never Do Another Season of ‘Louie’

“Louie” last signed off in mid-2015, and two years later, FX still has no update on whether creator and star Louis C.K. will continue on with another season.

Though C.K. is plenty busy with other projects — he co-created FX’s “Better Things” and “Baskets,” along with his web series “Horace & Pete,” the upcoming animated series “The Cops” on TBS, and other unannounced projects — his full slate isn’t necessarily the reason why he may not create another season of “Louie.” Rather, it’s because of his own personal progression, explains FX CEO John Landgraf.

“I think he’s changed a lot since he made the last season of ‘Louie,'” said Landgraf on Wednesday at the Television Critics Association press tour in Beverly Hills, Calif. “I think he’s run out of things to say … from that time in his life … he’s become so much more successful than who he was portraying on the show that I think it started feeling a little faux.”

On “Louie,” C.K. plays a fictionalized version of himself — a comedian and father raising his children in New York City. Should the series move forward, the character on the show would have to develop into a figure more consistent with who C.K. is today, and Landgraf explained that instead of re-working the series, C.K. “decided that he wanted to stop making it and move on.”

“I think if he ever made it again, it would be a very different show,” Landgraf added. “I have my fingers crossed.”

Though Landgraf speaks to C.K. at least once every week, due to his various projects with FX Productions, “Louie” has not come up in conversation in a while.

“I really don’t have any update on Season 6,” Landgraf said. “I think it’s possible there will never be another season of ‘Louie.’ I think it’s also possible there will be four or five more seasons of ‘Louie’ over the next 30 years.”