Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards: Complete Winners List

The Television Academy has announced the winners for the 69th Los Angeles area Emmy Awards.

KCET crushed the competition with ten wins, placing just above other multiple winners KVEA (eight wins), KMEX (seven wins), NBC4 (five wins), Spectrum SportsNet (five wins), KTLA5 (three wins), and PBS SoCal (two wins).

Bob Miller, the recently retired “Voice of the Kings”, was the recipient of the Governors Award.

Variety’s “Actors on Actors” on PBS was nominated for best entertainment programming at the Television Academy’s 69th Los Angeles area Emmy Awards, but did not win. The series previously won the category in 2015 and 2016.

The winners of this year’s L.A. Area Emmy Awards were announced Saturday night at the TV Academy’s newly renovated Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood.

The complete winners list can be viewed below.

LIGHT NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

MUSEO DEL BARRIO (NEIGHBORHOOD MUSEUM) (NOTICIAS 34 SOLO A LAS ONCE), KMEX

Julio Cesar Ortiz, Reporter

LIGHT NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

DESTACADOS (NOTICERO 52 A LAS 5PM), KVEA

Ana Patricia Candiani, Anchor

Jaime Sanchez, Editor

ARTS

THIRD L.A. WITH ARCHITECTURE CRITIC CHRISTOPHER HAWTHORNE (ARTBOUND), KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Christopher Hawthorne, Executive Producer

Corbett Jones, Producer

Stephen Pagano, Producer

Kelly Parker, Producer

CULTURE/HISTORY

BILL W.: THE CREATIVE FORCE BEHIND ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS, PBS SoCal

Brenda Brkusic, Executive Producer

Dan Carracino, Producer

Kevin Hanlon, Producer

Dahlia Kozlowsky, Co-Producer

Michelle Merker, Associate Producer

FEATURE SEGMENT

KIDS, CANCER, AND CAMERAS (SOCAL CONNECTED), KCET

Derrick Shore, Producer, Reporter

MEDICAL NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

SUPERBUG CRISIS (NBC4 NEWS AT 11PM), NBC4

Mary Harris, Producer

Kenny Holmes, Camera

Colleen Williams, Reporter

SPORTS TEASE

VIN LETTER, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Matt Graham, Producer

Vin Scully, Host

Bettina Shore, Producer

Chris Webster, Producer

SPORTS SERIES – NEWS

ATLETA DE LA SEMANA, KVEA

Telemundo 52 Sports Team

MEDICAL NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

ADDICTED (KTLA5 NEWS AT 10PM), KTLA5

Kimberly Cornell, Executive Producer

Jessica Holmes, Reporter

Jason Roberts, Editor

Nick Simpson, Camera, Editor

OUTSTANDING WRITER – NEWS

Nicolette Medina, Writer, CBS2/KCAL9

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – SOUND MIXING

David Rodriguez, Sound Mixer, Spectrum SportsNet LA

CREATIVE TECHNICAL CRAFTS – MUSIC COMPOSITION

Jose Parody, Composer, KCET

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – NEWS

OPENING CEREMONY: TODAY IN LA LIVE FROM RIO, NBC4

NBC4 News Team

SERIOUS NEWS STORY – SINGLE REPORT

WRONGFULLY IMPRISONED FOR MURDER (KCAL9 NEWS AT 10PM), KCAL9

Jennifer Kastner, Producer, Reporter

SERIOUS NEWS STORY – MULTI-PART REPORT

ATRAPADOS EN LA FRONTERA (NOTICIAS 62), KRCA

Karla Denisse Amezola, Reporter

EDUCATION

DESOCUPAR LOS ALBERGUES, KVEA

Amaya Pinto Fernandez, Producer

Jose Garcia, Producer

Stephanie Himonidis, On-Camera Talent

Elva Saray, On-Camera Talent

CRIME/SOCIAL ISSUES

THE WRONGLY CONVICTED (SOCAL CONNECTED), KCET

Amanda Garcia, Associate Producer

Lata Pandya, Producer

Alex Stapleton, Reporter

Val Zavala, Executive Producer

SPORTS SPECIAL

KOBE BRYANT MOMENTS (LAKERS TOP 10), Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

LIVE SPORTS COVERAGE

KOBE’S LAST GAME, Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

OUTSTANDING WRITER – PROGRAMMING

STEVE CYPHERS, Writer Spectrum SportsNet LA

OUTSTANDING EDITOR – NEWS

JAIME SANCHEZ, Editor, KVEA

OUTSTANDING EDITOR – PROGRAMMING

ANTONIO CAMBEROS, Editor, KMEX

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER SINGLE CAMERA – PROGRAMMING

ADRIAN A. HUERTA JR., Videographer, Spectrum SportsNet LA

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER – NEWS

ARTURO QUEZADA, Videographer, KMEX

OUTSTANDING VIDEOGRAPHER MULTI-CAMERA – PROGRAMMING

LUCA DESANDO-GRASSI, Videographer, Spectrum SportsNet

ADRIAN A. HUERTA JR., Videographer

THANASIS PETRAKIS, Videographer

NICK REINHARD, Videographer

BRETT RITZENTHALER, Videographer

ANDY SCHLACHTENHAUFEN, Videographer

IVAN SERRANO, Videographer

DAVID STRUMPF, Videographer

NEWS SPECIAL

ORLANDO SHOOTING, NBC4

NBC4 News Team

INVESTIGATIVE REPORTING – NEWS

DANGER & DECEIT: EXPOSING HOLLYWOOD TOURS (NBC4 NEWS AT 5PM, 6PM & 11PM), NBC4

Matthew Arias, Editor

Amy Corral, Producer

Bobbie Eng, Camera

Matt Goldberg, Executive Producer

Matthew Halla, Camera

Jose Hernandez, Camera

Jenna Susko, Reporter

L.A. LOCAL COLOR

THE MIGRANT KITCHEN, KCET

Cynthia Dea, Associate Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Antonio Diaz, Co-Producer

Stef Ferrari, Co-Producer

Ben Hunter, Co-Producer

Kelly Parker, Producer

PUBLIC SERVICE ANNOUNCEMENT

AMERICAN RED CROSS, KVEA

Saul Arredondo, Associate Producer

Jose Garcia, Executive Producer

GRAPHICS

JOHN HUDSON, Art Director, Spectrum SportsNet

SHORT PROMO

TODOS SOMOS LANZATE, KMEX

Gabriela Cabrera, Producer

Diogenes Lluberes, Producer

INDEPENDENT PROGRAMMING

TO CLIMB A GOLD MOUNTAIN, PBS SoCal

Alex Azmi, Executive Producer

ENTERTAINMENT PROGRAMMING

FALLUJAH OPERA: ART, HEALING, AND PTSD, KCET

Matthew Crotty, Producer

Juan Devis, Executive Producer

Jordan Wayne Long, Producer

Kim Spencer, Executive Producer

LIVE SPECIAL EVENTS – PROGRAMMING

VIN SCULLY NIGHT CEREMONY, Spectrum SportsNet LA

Spectrum SportsNet LA Production Team

LIVE COVERAGE OF AN UNSCHEDULED NEWS EVENT

CALABASAS FIRE, NBC4

NBC4 News Team

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – PROGRAMMING

MATT GLASS, Director, KCET

OUTSTANDING DIRECTOR – NEWS

SANDRA ALVARADO, Director, KVEA

OUTSTANDING NEWS FEATURE REPORTING

ANNABELLE SEDANO, Reporter, KMEX

OUTSTANDING HARD NEWS REPORTING

NORMA ROQUE, Reporter, KMEX

OUTSTANDING SPORTS REPORTING

DIANA ALVARADO, Reporter-Producer, KMEX

SPORTS FEATURE

VIN SCULLY APPRECIATION NIGHT, Spectrum SportsNet LA

TRIBUTE (DODGERS VS ROCKIES)

Kevin Cook, Editor

Julian Gooden Sr., Producer

Greg Taylor, Executive Producer

Erick Cesar Vazquez, Camera

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (LIVE BROADCAST)

KTLA5’S COVERAGE OF DODGER BASEBALL, KTLA5

Garry Ashton, Producer

Bryan Hileman, Producer

Derrin Horton, Host

Christie Lyn Lugo Leigh, Producer

Ismael Loya, Producer

Bobby Matthews, Producer

Glen Walker, Reporter

SPORTS SERIES – PROGRAMMING (POST-PRODUCED)

BACKSTAGE: LAKERS, Spectrum SportsNet

Spectrum SportsNet Sports Team

INFORMATION SEGMENT

TREE CANOPIES (SOCAL CONNECTED), KCET

Jon Kaplan, Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Reporter

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% REMOTE)

SOCAL CONNECTED, KCET

Linda Burns, Senior Producer

Amanda Garcia, Associate Producer

Jon Kaplan, Segment Producer

Nic Cha Kim, Reporter

Cara Santa Maria, Reporter

Robert J. McDonnell, Associate Producer

Lata Pandya, Segment Producer

Derrick Shore, Producer, Reporter

Val Zavala, Anchor, Executive Producer

INFORMATIONAL SERIES (MORE THAN 50% STUDIO)

BALLOT BRIEF: PROPS IN A MINUTE, KCET

Linda Burns, Senior Producer

Henry Cram, Producer

Robert J. McDonnell, Coordinating Producer

Val Zavala, Anchor, Executive Producer

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY MORNING NEWSCAST: 4:00AM-11:00AM

NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6AM, KVEA

KVEA 52 News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY DAYTIME NEWSCAST: 11:00AM-7:00PM

NOTICIERO TELEMUNDO 52 A LAS 6PM, KVEA

KVEA 52 News Team

REGULARLY SCHEDULED DAILY EVENING NEWSCAST: 7:00PM-12:00AM

KTLA5 NEWS AT 10PM, KTLA5

KTLA News Team