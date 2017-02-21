On Monday night’s episode of “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” Uma Thurman revealed she was given the chance to play the role of Eowyn in the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy but chose to turn it down.

The role, which eventually went to Miranda Otto, would have given Thurman the chance to play one of the only female characters in the saga, a fierce princess-turned-warrior pining after Viggo Mortensen’s Aragorn in the process of saving her uncle from evil mind control.

“I do consider it one of the worst decisions ever made,” Thurman admitted. The offer came right after the birth of Thurman’s first child and before she starred in Quentin Tarantino’s “Kill Bill.”

“I would have played Eowyn in ‘Lord of the Rings,'” Colbert, a hardcore J. R. R. Tolkien fan, derided.

The Peter Jackson-helmed trilogy went on to make almost $3 billion. “Lord of the Rings” also won 17 Oscars out of thirty nominations.

The duo also discussed Thurman’s father, the first American Tibetan Buddhist monk, her children, being a Tarantino muse and the work that went into her iconic roles. Finally, Thurman shared details about her character named Lenny Cohen, a mysterious villain’s enforcer she plays on the new Bravo! show “Imposters.”

Watch the clip below; the “Lord of the Rings” talk begins shortly after the one minute mark: