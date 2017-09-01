‘Fuller House’: Lakers’ Lonzo Ball to Guest Star in Season 3

Los Angeles Lakes guard Lonzo Ball will make his acting debut as a guest star in an episode of “Fuller House,” set to air during the second half of season three.

In the episode, which finishes filming this week, Lonzo visits the Tanner-Fullers at their home in an effort to recruit someone to join the Lakers organization.

Ball was the second overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft after playing basketball for one season at UCLA. While at UCLA, he earned consensus first-team All-American honors, as well as leading the nation in assists and breaking the UCLA record for most assists in a season.

“Fuller House,” a Netflix sequel series to ABC’s original “Full House,” which aired for eight seasons from the late 1980s to the mid 1990s on the network, saw its series premiere in February 2016. It centers around D.J. Tanner-Fuller, who has taken on the role of her father in the original series as a widowed mother of three sons, whose sister Stephanie and best friend Kimmy — along with her teenage daughter — live together at the Tanners’ childhood home in San Francisco, California. Many of the original actors have returned to the sequel series. Netflix announced that the third season would be split into two parts, with the first part set to premiere Sept. 22, 2017, coinciding with the 30th anniversary of the original series.