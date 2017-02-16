Party Over Here — the production company founded by Andy Samberg, Akiva Schaffer and Jorma Taccone of the Lonely Island — has hired veteran film and television executive Becky Sloviter as head of production and development.

Sloviter most recently served as senior vice president at the Ink Factory, the production company behind AMC’s “The Nigh Manager.” There she worked on director Drew Pearce’s “Hotel Artemis,” starring Jodie Foster. She was previously a vice president at MGM and a producer for Mary Parent and Scott Stuber’s company at Universal Pictures.

“I’m thrilled at the opportunity to work with Andy, Akiva and Jorma, whose talent and sense of humor I have admired for so long,” Sloviter said. “The Lonely Island’s broad appeal and pop culture relevance make them a force to be reckoned with and I’m excited to help expand their slate with projects that highlight their trademark creativity, comedy and passion.”

Party Over Here, which has an exclusive multi-year deal with Twentieth Century Fox Television, has two TV shows set to start shooting this spring — Freeform’s “Alone Together,” starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo, and TruTV’s “I’m Sorry,” starring Andrea Savage. The company produced the film “Brigsby Bear,” which was sold at this year’s Sundance Film Festival to Sony Pictures Classics.

“We’re so excited to have Becky join us in identifying and developing quality shows for Twentieth,” said the Lonely Island. “But she can’t have our parking spot, so tell her to stop asking. Her parking spot is way closer to the elevator anyways, why does she even WANT our spot?? Don’t print that part about parking.”