NYC Power Outage Knocks A&E’s ‘Live PD’ Off the Air

A&E Network has been forced to cue up a rerun of its ride-along reality series “Live PD” tonight because of a power outage near the show’s studio facility in New York

An underground transformer explosion outside the studio in Midtown around 3 p.m. ET on Saturday forced the evacuation of the building where “Live PD” originates with in-studio hosts Dan Abrams and Tom Morris Jr. There were no injuries from the explosion, per A&E.

“Live PD” presents an array of live footage of police on patrol in multiple cities across the country, culled from a combination of police dash cams and other camera installations. The show airs Friday and Saturday nights from 9 p.m.-12 a.m. The show has been a growing success story for A&E, hitting its highest audience to date last Saturday night with 1.5 million total viewers.

Tonight’s rerun will air with the crawl information viewers: “Due to a power outage live broadcast operations for ‘Live PD’ have been suspended.”

“Live PD” was designed to wade into the national outrage over police shooting incidents by offering a video-verite real-time look at the environment police officers face while on routine patrols. Abrams and Morris serve as anchors who navigate the transitions from the various cities. The pair also punctuate the raw live footage with in-studio interviews with law enforcement officials and experts.

“Live PD” hails from Big Fish Entertainment. Abrams and David Doss are among the exec producers.