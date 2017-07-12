A&E Orders 100 Additional Episodes of ‘Live PD’

A&E Network has ordered 100 additional three-hour live episodes of the documentary series “Live PD,” Variety has learned.

The order extends the series’ run into 2018 and brings its total episode count to 142. New episodes will air every Friday and Saturday night throughout the summer.

Hosted by Dan Abrams with analysis from Tom Morris Jr., “Live PD” follows real police officers from across the country in real time as they patrol their communities through the use of dash cams along with fixed rig and handheld cameras. Abrams and Morris guide viewers through the night giving insight to what audiences are seeing in real time.

“Live PD” is curently the top unscripted crime series on cable and ranks number one among original cable programs on Friday and Saturday night with adults 25-54. Since its debut in October 2016, the series has averaged 1.4 million total viewers in Live+7 viewing. The series hit a viewership high on June 23, with 1.6 million total viewers. Viewership has increased 92% since the launch, and the series has more than doubled the A&E year-ago time period.

“‘Live PD’ is emblematic of the type of groundbreaking nonfiction content A&E is committed to delivering to our viewers, and the outstanding success of the series has been a key contributor to the growth of the network at a time when the industry at large continues to experience viewership erosion,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming for A&E. “We are very pleased to continue our partnership with the team at Big Fish, our host Dan Abrams, our analyst Tom Morris Jr., our studio and field crew across the country, as well as the communities and law enforcement agencies who have opened their doors to our viewers for an unfettered glimpse of the policing of America.”

“Live PD” is produced for A&E by Big Fish Entertainment. Executive producers for Big Fish are Dan Cesareo, David Doss, George McTeague, Kara Kurcz and John Zito. Executive producers for A&E are Frontain Bryant, Shelly Tatro and Sean Gottlieb. A+E Networks holds worldwide distribution rights for “Live PD.”

Todd Weinstein and Tara Senior of Del Shaw and Lori York of CAA brokered the deal on behalf of Big Fish.