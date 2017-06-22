TV Ratings: ‘Little Big Shots: Forever Young’ Debut Tops Wednesday

The series premiere of “Little Big Shots: Forever Young” enjoyed a solid debut on Wednesday night, winning the night in both total viewers and the adults 18-9 demographic.

According to Nielsen overnight data, the series opener averaged a 1.0 rating and 7.4 million viewers at 8 p.m. However, the series opened far below its parent program, “Little Big Shots.” The Season 2 premiere of that show opened to a 2.0 and 11.7 million viewers in March. The lowest-rated episode of the season drew a 1.1 and 7 million viewers.

At 9 on NBC, a new episode of “The Carmichael Show,” which featured repeated uses of the n-word, drew a 0.8 and 4 million viewers. The network aired repeats for the rest of primetime.

On Fox, “MasterChef” (0.9, 3.2 million) dipped in both measures from last week, while “The F Word” (0.7, 2.2 million) ticked down in the demo.

CBS and The CW aired only repeats.

ABC aired mostly repeats except for a new episode of “To Tell the Truth” (0.6, 2.9 million), which ticked down in the demo from last week.

Fox topped the night in the demo with a 0.8, but finished fourth in total viewers with 2.7 million. NBC was second in the demo with a 0.7 but first in viewers with 4.3 million. CBS and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.6 each, but CBS was second in total viewers with 3.6 million, while ABC was third with 2.8 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 661,000 viewers.