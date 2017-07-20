TV Ratings: ‘Little Big Shots: Forever Young’ Drops to Series Low

Little Big Shots: Forever Young” dropped to a series low in its fifth week on NBC, according to Nielsen overnight data.

Airing at 8 p.m., the new Steve Harvey talent competition series averaged a 0.8 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.8 million viewers, down from a 1.0 and 6.1 million last week. However, due to the nature of live ratings, Wednesday’s numbers could adjust up later today.

Later on NBC, “The Carmichael Show” (0.7, 3.3 million) was even. NBC aired only repeats for the rest of primetime.

On CBS, “Big Brother” (1.8, 6.2 million) reigned supreme as the most-watched and highest-rated show of the night one again. Freshman drama “Salvation” (0.7, 4.3 million) was even in the demo with last week’s premiere but took a hit in total viewers.

“MasterChef” (1.1, 3.4 million) ticked up in the demo on Fox, as did “The F Word” (0.7, 2.1 million).

ABC and The CW aired only repeats.

CBS won the night with a 1.1 and 4.9 million viewers. Fox was second in the demo with a 0.9 but third in total viewers with 2.8 million. NBC and ABC tied for third in the demo with a 0.6, but NBC was second in total viewers with 3.6 million. ABC was fourth in viewers with 2.4 million. The CW averaged a 0.2 and 800,000 viewers.

