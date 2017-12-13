‘Lip Sync Battle’ Live Michael Jackson Tribute to Launch Paramount Network (EXCLUSIVE)

“Lip Sync Battle” will pay tribute to Michael Jackson with a one hour live special Jan. 18. The special, featuring performances of Jackson’s songs, will be the kickoff programming event for the Paramount Network.

“The King of Pop is the most groundbreaking, theatrical superstar of all time and we are thrilled to be performing and celebrating the electrifying music of Michael Jackson on our big night,” said Casey Patterson, executive producer. “We are taking Lip Sync Battle to new heights, LIVE at The Dolby Theater for the launch of The Paramount Network.”

“Lip Sync Battle Live: A Michael Jackson Celebration,” produced by Casey Patterson Entertainment in conjunction with the estate of Michael Jackson, will be filmed live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

In addition to launching Paramount Network — the new iteration of the Viacom-owned cable channel currently known as Spike TV — the Michael Jackson special will help kick off season four of “Lip Sync Battle,” which will air on Thursdays at 9:30pm ET/PT beginning Jan. 25. Nominated for two Emmys, “Lip Sync Battle” has been a cross-platform hit with more than 1 billion multi-platform views since launch, more than 2 million Facebook followers and more than 2 million YouTube Subscribers. The special is executive produced by Casey Patterson, Jay Peterson, James Sunderland, LL Cool J, John Krasinski, Stephen Merchant, and 8 Million Plus Productions. Glenn Weiss will direct. LL Cool J and Chrissy Tiegen will serve as hosts.