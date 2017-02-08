“Thirtysomething” creators Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz’s Vietnam war drama “The Suck” is coming to Discovery Channel. The project from Lionsgate has received a 10-episode series commitment from Discovery, to air in 2018.

Based on an unpublished memoir by Vietnam veteran and former Greenpeace International executive Stephen McCallister, the series presents a unique and unexpected view of the American experience in the Vietnam War, blending humor, tragedy, and terror. At the same time, it dramatizes the story of the Vietnamese in a way not previously explored in television. Zwick will direct the first episode.

“We are so lucky that Ed and Marshall, who have created so many indelible characters and unforgettable stories, are now taking Discovery viewers on a new journey. It’s great that we get to partner with the Lionsgate team to bring it all to life,” said Rich Ross, group president of Discovery, Animal Planet, Science Channel and Velocity.

“This series brings together an incredible property, the brilliant creative team of Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz and the perfect partner in our friends at Discovery,” said Lionsgate Television Group chairman Kevin Beggs. “Ed and Marshall have done a remarkable job of shepherding the success of Nashville this season, and we’re proud to bring their singular talents to the television portrayal of Stephen McAllister’s unconventional Vietnam memoir. We’re also delighted to continue growing our relationship with Discovery on this high-end premium scripted series that we expect to resonate with their viewers for years to come.”

Zwick and Herskovitz are also currently at the helm of CMT’s “Nashville,” having taken over for the country show’s fifth season of that particular Lionsgate production. Keith Addis and Tony Thomopoulos will serve as executive producers on “The Suck” alongside showrunners Zwick and Herskovitz.

This is Lionsgate’s second series at Discovery Channel — it’s also the studio behind upcoming limited series “Manhunt: The UNABOMer” (formerly titled “Manifesto”), starring Paul Bettany as Ted “The Unabomber” Kaczynski and Sam Worthington as the FBI agent seeking to bring him to justice. It produces “Greenleaf” for Discovery-owned OWN, as well. Discovery and Liberty Global invested in Lionsgate in November 2015.