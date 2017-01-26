Lionsgate Television has promoted Chris Selak to executive VP of worldwide television, expanding her role in driving international co-productions and supplying programming to Starz.

Selak has steered Lionsgate’s scripted program development since joining the studio from John Wells Productions in 2011. Programs developed on her watching include Netflix’s “Orange Is the New Black,” Hulu’s “Casual,” ABC’s “Nashville,” OWN’s “Greenleaf” and “The Royals” at E!

Lionsgate TV Group chairman Kevin Beggs and group president Sandra Stern hailed Selak’s contributions to the growth of the studio’s TV division. In addition to shepherding series, she’s credited with assembling a strong executive team with key hires in development, current programming and casting.

“Chris’s superb talent relationships, savvy creative instincts and outstanding leadership skills will be an important driver of the continued rapid growth and diversification of our global television operations,” Beggs said.

In her expanded role, Selak will work closely with the TV team at the newly launched Lionsgate UK division to develop co-production prospects. With Lionsgate closing its $4.4 billion acquisition of Starz last month, Selak is also tasked with increasing the studio’s output for the premium cable group.